‘Pattaya Vegetarian Festival 2024’ at Naklua Shrine Oct 2-11

Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, is set to organize the Pattaya Vegetarian Festival 2024 (PATTAYA VEGETARIAN FESTIVAL) from October 2-11, 2024. The festival will take place at the Naklua Shrine, offering participants an opportunity to partake in merit-making and experience the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.

The festival, celebrated annually, features a variety of vegetarian food stalls and religious ceremonies, promoting compassion and a healthy lifestyle through a plant-based diet. Locals and tourists alike are invited to join this meaningful event and enjoy the unique traditions that have been part of Pattaya’s culture for years.

This festival is a chance for attendees to engage in the community's long-standing customs, supporting charity while enjoying delicious vegetarian meals.






































