Homemade firearms producer and seller arrested in east Pattaya



PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 14, Nongprue Police arrested Boonmee S, 38, for illegally producing and selling homemade firearms to local youth in East Pattaya. The arrest followed a sting operation after police received a tip-off about his activities.







An undercover officer was sent to purchase a small, homemade gun, known as “The Ringer,” for 2,000 baht. The transaction took place at the entrance of Soi Pattanakarn 2/1 in the Nongprue area, where Boonmee was immediately arrested after handing over the weapon. Police confiscated the 0.45 calibre gun along with two bullets. A subsequent search of Boonmee’s residence revealed additional firearm parts, ammunition, and homemade silencers used for testing the weapons. All items were seized as evidence.

Boonmee confessed to making the guns himself, claiming he learned the skills online after losing his job as a steelworker. With his experience working with tools, he began producing firearms as a side business, selling them for a profit of 500 to 1,000 baht. He emphasized that he only sold the weapons to trusted individuals and had no intention of making gun production his primary occupation. Boonmee is now in police custody and faces charges for the illegal production and distribution of firearms. Further legal proceedings are pending.





































