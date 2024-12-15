Increasing accidents on Jomtien Beach One-Way Road amid improvement projects in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien Beach Road, once a popular and scenic route for locals and tourists alike, has recently seen a troubling increase in traffic accidents. The surge in incidents has raised concerns among residents and officials, especially as the road undergoes a major improvement project designed to enhance its infrastructure and safety.







While the project aims to widen roads, build new pedestrian walkways, and improve traffic flow, the ongoing construction has led to more hazards on the road. Narrow lanes, poorly marked areas and one-way signs, and the presence of construction equipment have made navigation difficult for both motorists and pedestrians. The situation has been exacerbated by the heavy influx of tourists during peak seasons, with many unfamiliar with the area or distracted by the beachside attractions.

The accidents, ranging from minor collisions to more severe crashes, have resulted in injuries and sometimes fatalities. Despite the improvements being made, the lack of clear signage and disruptions to traffic flow have contributed to the rising number of incidents. Many drivers, eager to reach the beach or nearby accommodations, often ignore safety precautions, leading to dangerous speeding and sudden lane changes.







Local authorities are responding by increasing patrols and implementing stricter traffic enforcement, but the issue remains a pressing challenge. Community leaders urge both residents and visitors to exercise caution while driving on Jomtien Beach Road, stressing the importance of patience and adherence to safety measures until the project is completed.

As the area continues to transform, residents hope the improvements will ultimately make the road safer, but for now, increased awareness and caution are critical to reducing accidents in this increasingly congested part of Pattaya.

































