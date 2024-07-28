Grand ceremonial procession to transfer consecrated water from Wat Pho to Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall within the Grand Palace

The government organized a grand ceremonial procession to transfer consecrated water from Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho) to Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall within the Grand Palace, commemorating His Majesty the King’s birthday. Organized by the Ministry of Interior, the event saw participation from key figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with civil servants and delegates from every province.

Initiating at 6.35 a.m., the procession featured officials carrying golden, silver, and bronze containers filled with holy water collected nationwide and blessed on July 25. Flanked by representatives bearing golden and silver bouquets, the procession advanced from Wat Pho, along Sanam Chai road, entering the Grand Palace through Wiset Chaisri and Phiman Chaisri Gates.







Upon arrival at Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall, the holy water containers were placed on a lotus altar, with bouquets arranged along the northern wall of the hall. The procession included 1,072 participants organized into nine segments, including a police lead vehicle, bands from the Royal Thai Navy and Air Force, police cadets, and representatives from various governmental and civil sectors.

Permanent Secretary for Interior Suttipong Juljarern affirmed that the ceremony unfolded smoothly and according to plan, with active involvement from all sides.







Festivities also took place across Thailand to honor this auspicious occasion, beginning with morning almsgiving and religious ceremonies. The afternoon is dedicated to volunteer development initiatives, and the day concludes with evening ceremonies where Thais united for a royal tribute and candle-lighting, expressing the nation’s collective goodwill towards the King. (NNT)















































