Incestuous father arrested for raping daughter for 9 years

A Muang District man accused of sexually abusing his daughter for nine years was captured while hiding in a Chonburi construction camp.

Manat Phakiew, 47, was taken into custody July 27, two weeks after his daughter, now 16, escaped her Don Hualor home to accuse her father of raping her repeatedly since she was nine. After she completed sixth grade, Manat refused to let her return to school because he didn’t want her to have a boyfriend and to stay home and be his wife, the girl said.







Nong Kham police said Manat confessed. He was charged with raping children under 13 and under 15, incest and other indecency charges. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison and a fine of 400,000 baht.

































