Sattahip fisheries boss urges quick end to seabook-forgery case

A Sattahip fishing group appealed to the Prime Minister’s Office to quickly wrap up a forgery investigation that has idled nine boats in Samae San.

Thanakorn Tavonchinchot, president of the Samae San Fishery Association, said permission for the nine boats was revoked as part of an investigation into forged crewman seabooks. The investigation is ongoing, but moving slowly, Thanakorn said.







On July 27, he told Peeraphan Saleeratwipak, advisor to the prime minister and chairman of the Justice Commission, that the nine owners of the boats were not involved in the forgery ring and were unaware their crews had bogus books.



Thanakorn claimed the investigation will prove this and urged Peeraphan – along with officials from the Chonburi Fisheries Department, Chonburi Employment Office, Marine Police and Angsila Marine Fisheries Patrol Unit – to wrap up the probe quickly so his members could get back to work.































