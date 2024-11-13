Immigration officers arrest illegal foreign worker after knife attack on Thai national in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police officers inspected a dormitory behind the Rattanakorn Market on Theppasit Road, South Pattaya on November 11 to sort out local residents’ complaints about a large number of foreign workers staying there.









Upon arriving at the area, the operation quickly turned chaotic as the foreign workers noticed the authorities, causing many to flee. Some attempted to jump over a 2-meter wall, while others hid in dense foliage. Some groups of workers were unable to escape and surrendered at their rooms. The officers detained them and transported them to the Pattaya Immigration Office.

During the inspection of the workers’ documents, a Thai victim came forward to identify one of the foreign workers who had previously attacked him with a knife. The foreign worker had severed the victim’s right arm and finger. Immigration officers immediately arrested the suspect and placed him in handcuffs. During the arrest, the victim remarked, “I told you not to be bold. You can’t escape.”

The victim, Mr. A, stated that he did not know the attacker and had never had any issues with him before the incident. He emphasized that had he not fought back in self-defense, he would have been seriously injured. He made it clear that he would not forgive the assailant and would pursue legal action to the fullest extent.









The attacker, identified as Mr. Bun, a Cambodian migrant worker, explained that he had previously worked selling ice cream for a Thai employer on a daily basis. Regarding the altercation, he said the situation was chaotic and that due to a misunderstanding, he used a knife in the confrontation. After the incident, he fled back to Cambodia and returned to Thailand later, waiting for the situation to calm down. He was eventually caught and admitted to the crime. He revealed that he had paid the victim 13,000 baht in compensation, but one of the victims had not received payment.

Mr. Bun also admitted to crossing into Thailand illegally with the help of a guide who led him through the forest and into the country. Once in Thailand, he was picked up by people who took him to a dormitory in Pattaya, paying a broker 4,000 baht for the service. He traveled with 6-7 other individuals who had also entered Thailand illegally. He explained that he had come to Thailand for better income opportunities as the pay was much higher than in Cambodia, which allowed him to send money back to his family. He expressed regret for the situation, mentioning that he had intended to work legally but had lost his job after the altercation and now faced legal charges.

Chonburi Immigration Police arrested 20 foreign workers for staying in Thailand without registered accommodation and apprehended three Thai employers. In total, 24 individuals were arrested and transferred to Pattaya Police for further legal proceedings.





































