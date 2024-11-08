Immigration cracks down on illegal foreign workers at Pattaya luxury hotel site

PATTAYA, Thailand – A coordinated task force led by Pol. Col. Napatpong Khositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, and Pol. Col. Jiraphong Ruchiradamrongchai, Chief of Investigation at Immigration Division 3, along with labor expert Wutthichai Rodchon, conducted a large-scale raid on a luxury hotel construction site along Pattaya Second Road on November 7. Over 50 officers surrounded and searched the 12-story building site, which was undergoing renovation in central Pattaya.









Upon arrival, officers found hundreds of Thai and foreign workers carrying out various tasks on site. However, the surprise inspection caused many of the foreign laborers to flee, abandoning their tools and workstations. Some even jumped over fences and ran into nearby wooded areas to evade capture.

Following a thorough inspection, authorities determined that over 500 workers were present at the site, with more than 100 foreign workers found to be in violation of immigration laws. Among them were 12 individuals who had entered Thailand illegally via Mae Sot in Tak Province, and 88 others who had failed to register their accommodation with authorities as required by law. The illegal workers were detained and taken to Pattaya Immigration for further processing.

In a separate raid at a migrant worker camp in Sri Racha, also in Chonburi Province, authorities detained 21 foreign workers for various offenses, including overstaying and failure to comply with immigration regulations.











Pol. Col. Napatpong stated that these operations are in line with national directives from National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet, aimed at reducing illegal labor and associated criminal activities. This intensified immigration control effort is part of an ongoing strategy to ensure safety and public confidence as the high tourist season approaches.





































