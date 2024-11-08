17-year-old smiles again as authorities rescue her dropped phone from drain on Pattaya beach road

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Land Disaster Prevention Unit was notified by the Community Police Volunteers from Pattaya City Police Station about a tourist in distress after her iPhone 11 fell into a storm drain along the beach road, opposite the entrance to Soi Pattaya Beach 10, On November 7Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chonburi. The authorities swiftly responded to the scene.









Upon arrival, they found 17-year-old Patcharee and her friends anxiously trying to retrieve her phone, but it was stuck in the drain. The disaster prevention team used a long stick tied to a bag to fish the phone out. Within just a few minutes, they successfully retrieved the phone without any damage.

Patcharee explained that she had been visiting Pattaya from Rayong with her friends. While carrying multiple items, her phone slipped from her hand and fell into the drain. Initially, she tried to retrieve it with a stick but couldn’t. Fortunately, the police volunteers were passing by, saw the situation, and called for help from the disaster prevention team. Thanks to their quick action, Patcharee got her phone back.











Grateful for the help, Patcharee expressed her thanks, saying that without the assistance, she wouldn’t have known how to recover the phone. She then took a photo and shared it on social media to publicly thank the team for their prompt and helpful response.





































