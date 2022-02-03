Illegal sausage factory in Chonburi raided

Police and officials of the Food and Drug Administration raided an illegal sausage factory which caused severe illnesses to children in many provinces.

Pol Col Neti Wongkularp, the Subdivision 4 chief of the Crime Suppression Division, said the officials raided the illegal sausage factory in Chonburi province on Feb 2 after nine children in provinces had fallen ill due to their consumption of its sausage.







A female owner of the factory admitted that the factory illegally produced the sausage that caused a blood disorder called methemoglobinemia, Pol Col Neti said. Police were collecting evidence and would have damaged parties file complaints against the factory.



Dr Withit Saritdeechaikul, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration, said the sausage of the factory contained over 2,300 milligrams of nitrite per kilogram while the safe threshold was at 80mg.

The children who ate the hazardous sausage suffered fatigue, irregular heartbeats and dizziness and passed out. Excessive consumption of such sausage could be fatal, he said. (TNA)











































