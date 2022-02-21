Thailand’s Energy Ministry unveils new plans to reduce carbon emissions

The Ministry of Energy has unveiled strategies to reduce carbon emissions by promoting investments in New S-curve industries and preserving the environment.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Thailand emits about 350 million metric tons of greenhouse gas annually. He said that at the current rate, the nation will have to spend about 700 to 800 billion baht a year on carbon cleanup projects. The ministry’s plans for reducing carbon emission include:

Renewing rental licenses for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in agencies under its jurisdiction while establishing more charging stations. Promoting the use of technology that reduces costs and carbon emissions across all industries. Introducing more renewable energy sources. Providing additional assistance to public solar power energy production Promoting community power plants.







The minister noted that international conglomerates such as Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google have been transitioning to clean energy in their operations. They are also expected to look into available alternative energy options when investing in Thailand.

Supattanapong said it was therefore imperative to urgently make those options available and seize future opportunities. (NNT)

































