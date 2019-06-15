Illegal bridge across S. Pattaya canal ordered demolished

After last year claiming victory in its years-long battle against illegal encroachment on the South Pattaya Canal, Pattaya officials said another private property owner has built an illegal bridge across the flood-control waterway.

Deputy Mayor Pattaya Boonsawad said the steel bridge linking two parcels of land was built without permission and the construction happening on one side of the waterway also is illegal. City hall issued a stop-work order and the encroachments demolished.

Pattana said he also signed demolition orders for an eight-story hotel build illegally, an encroachment across Naklua’s Plukplub Canal and shoreline buildings behind Chonglom Temple.