Pattaya rallies locals on Dengue Fever Day

City officials rallied South Pattaya residents to combat disease-carrying mosquitos on ASEAN Dengue Fever Day.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai led the parade of public officials, community leaders, health volunteers, students and residents at the June 14 event in the Soi Khopai Community.

The day started with a parade of participants passing out pamphlets explaining how dengue spreads and offering free abate to put in standing water sources to prevent the inspects from breeding.

Following the parade, Pattaya health workers offered medical screenings, blood-pressure checks, pulmonary function tests and advice on how to quit smoking.

Similar events will be held June 21 in the Chaiyapornvitee Community and on June 28 in the Chumsai Community.