Family Rally for blind foundation at Diana Garden Resort Sunday

By Jetsada Homklin
0
214
(L to R) Dr. Pakamon Wongyai – President of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Region, Pattaya mayoral advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai, Diana Group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug, and Somkiat Darunaiyathorn – vice chairman of PPBC announce the sixth Family Rally to benefit a Nakhon Nayok foundation for the blind.
(L to R) Dr. Pakamon Wongyai – President of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Region, Pattaya mayoral advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai, Diana Group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug, and Somkiat Darunaiyathorn – vice chairman of PPBC announce the sixth Family Rally to benefit a Nakhon Nayok foundation for the blind.

The Diana Garden Resort Pattaya will host the sixth Family Rally to benefit a Nakhon Nayok foundation for the blind Sunday and Monday.
Pattaya mayoral advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and Diana Group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug announced the fundraiser held each year by the Pattaya Food & Beverage Club June 13.
The event begins Sunday morning at 7:45 a.m. in front of the hotel with cars leaving for the Vocational Promotion and Development Center for the Blind.
Activities are organized along the way, such as games of luck and skill.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR