Family Rally for blind foundation at Diana Garden Resort Sunday

The Diana Garden Resort Pattaya will host the sixth Family Rally to benefit a Nakhon Nayok foundation for the blind Sunday and Monday.

Pattaya mayoral advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and Diana Group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug announced the fundraiser held each year by the Pattaya Food & Beverage Club June 13.

The event begins Sunday morning at 7:45 a.m. in front of the hotel with cars leaving for the Vocational Promotion and Development Center for the Blind.

Activities are organized along the way, such as games of luck and skill.