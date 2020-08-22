Idle tour buses monuments to Pattaya’s dead tourism industry

More than 100 tour buses sit idle on a patch of land off Sukhumvit Road near Boonsamphan, monuments to Pattaya’s dead tourism industry.







While Thai and expats have begun to return to Pattaya on holiday weekends, many of the city’s hotels, bars and restaurants remain closed, as all are virtually empty on weekdays and normal weekends.

But perhaps the group hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic are tour bus operators and drivers. Thai tourists don’t need coaches and there no longer are Chinese and Indian groups to fill them.

One travel agent and tour bus operator identified only as Vikrom said he has been selling off property to keep his bus business afloat for the day when tourists return.

But he has no idea when that will be. India, like Thailand, has closed its borders. So even if Thailand reopens, people still may not come.

The hope is that China will be the first country from which Thailand accepts tourists. Otherwise, he has no idea how he will survive.











