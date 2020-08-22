Higos shows Pattaya more work needed to stop flooding

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad with his colleagues lay out plans to cope with the flooding caused by tropical Storm Higos.

Tropical Storm Higos showed Pattaya it still has a long way to go to solve the city’s chronic flooding problem.


While located over the South China Sea, the storm was big enough to lash Pattaya with bands of rain this week, causing more flooding.

Tropical storm Higos over the South China Sea was big enough to lash Thailand with heavy rains.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad met with fellow deputies and city staffers to assess the hardest-hit parts of the city and determine how to mitigate flooding there in future storms.

More work, they determined, is needed on Sawang Fa Road in Naklua where Pattaya is investing hundreds of millions of baht on a new storm-drainage and sewage system.

The work is not complete yet, but, even so, city workers need to do a better job cleaning pipes and gutters to stop flooding, Pattana said.

Local canals also need to be better maintained to ensure water can enter the natural waterways easily, he said. (PCPR)

The Pattaya City hall team discuss measures to stop flooding in Pattaya.

A man carefully rides his bike through a flooded Pattaya street.



Traffic moves very slowly on the flooded Sukhumvit highway after heavy rainfall.


