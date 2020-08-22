Higos shows Pattaya more work needed to stop flooding

Tropical Storm Higos showed Pattaya it still has a long way to go to solve the city’s chronic flooding problem.







While located over the South China Sea, the storm was big enough to lash Pattaya with bands of rain this week, causing more flooding.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad met with fellow deputies and city staffers to assess the hardest-hit parts of the city and determine how to mitigate flooding there in future storms.

More work, they determined, is needed on Sawang Fa Road in Naklua where Pattaya is investing hundreds of millions of baht on a new storm-drainage and sewage system.

The work is not complete yet, but, even so, city workers need to do a better job cleaning pipes and gutters to stop flooding, Pattana said.

Local canals also need to be better maintained to ensure water can enter the natural waterways easily, he said. (PCPR)

