Ice truck brakes fail, crashes into street food stall, killing vendor instantly in Sri Racha

SRIRACHA, Thailand –, police from Laem Chabang Station in Sri Racha District, Chonburi, responded to a tragic accident where a six-wheeled truck carrying ice lost its brakes and crashed into a roadside food stall, instantly killing the vendor on November 7. The incident occurred at a curry and rice shop located near Wat Khao Thung Wua in Thung Sukhla Subdistrict, Sri Racha.









Upon arrival, rescue teams from Sawang Pratheep Sri Racha Foundation found the white Hino ice truck (license plate 86-1383 Chonburi) embedded in the front of the food stall. Nearby was a severely damaged Honda Giorno motorcycle (license plate 8-Khong-9822 Bangkok), which had been crushed under the truck.

The victim, later identified as Ms. Panida Rattanapradit, 52, suffered broken arms and legs and was trapped against the wall. Despite efforts by the rescue team to extract her, Ms. Panida succumbed to her injuries shortly after.







The truck driver, Diao Pintong, 48, explained to police that while descending a hill from Wat Khao Thung Wua toward Ao Udom, the truck’s brakes failed, causing him to lose control and crash into the shop. He stated he was deeply remorseful for the tragic accident and apologized to the victim’s family.

Ms. Saengdai Chailangkar, a 72-year-old cook working at the shop, said she was in the back preparing food when she heard the crash. Turning around, she was horrified to see the truck crashing into the shop, just moments after Ms. Panida had been outside serving customers.

Police have arranged for the victim’s body to be taken to Laem Chabang Hospital for autopsy and are coordinating with her family for the funeral. Diao will be further questioned at Laem Chabang Station to finalize the investigation and proceed with legal action.





































