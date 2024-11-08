Fake officer claims to be from Pattaya Police Station, solicits donations from locals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of the Nong Or community in Central Pattaya reported to local media about a suspicious individual dressed similarly to a police officer on November 5. The woman was allegedly claiming to be from the Pattaya Police Station and was asking for donations from local residents.









Upon receiving the complaint, reporters contacted Deputy Police Lieutenant Thongin Panyanam of Pattaya Police Station for clarification. He explained that the Pattaya Police Station has no policy of sending officers to collect donations from the public for any activities.









The individual seen in the surveillance footage is believed to be an imposter attempting to deceive people into making donations under the false pretense of supporting a police project. According to eyewitnesses, the woman appeared to be middle-aged, wearing a wig and a vest, and was inviting residents to contribute to a supposed charity project of the Pattaya Police Station. She was driving a gray-brown Toyota 4-door pickup truck with the license plate number กค 3083 Nan.

Authorities have warned the public not to fall for such scams and to refrain from donating money to anyone making similar claims. If anyone encounters this individual or the similar situations, they are advised to immediately report it to the police for investigation. Local police are currently gathering additional evidence to take legal action against the fraudster.





































