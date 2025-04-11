No holidays for officials as Pattaya ramps up beach bed, parking, and safety rules ahead of Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijjakan followed up on key issues including the regulation of beach bed vendors, enforcement of Pattaya City’s parking ordinance (B.E. 2567) particularly in South Pattaya, and the progress of complaints involving public order officers and municipal law enforcement.

Officials also discussed action against beach bed operators violating regulations in hidden beach zones, strategies to deal with homeless or mentally ill foreigners, and reviewed the March penalty report, which indicated overall progress in enforcement.







Deputy Mayor Wuttisak emphasized that after the Songkran holidays, city officials will intensify on-site inspections and enforce all rules rigorously. Violators must be dealt with according to the law to maintain public order. He also ordered increased coordination with Pattaya Police Station and other agencies in high-traffic tourist areas such as the Blue Zone, Bali Hai Pier, and Lan Pho Naklua Market, to ensure safety and convenience for residents and visitors during the long holiday.



























