Huay Yai Police arrest 9 in armed revenge attack on Pattaya rental rooms overnight

PATTAYA, Thailand – Huay Yai police have swiftly tracked down and arrested nine suspects linked to a violent armed gang attack on a rental property in Pattaya, following what authorities described as a “lightning-fast” investigation. Under the direction of Pol. Col. Warawut Nittayawan, Superintendent of Huay Yai Police Station, investigators moved quickly to trace and apprehend those involved after the late-night assault on May 22 in the area. The incident involved a group of youths allegedly armed with firearms, knives, sticks, and slingshots who stormed a rental room complex and attacked the landlord and his nephew, leaving both seriously injured and shocking local residents.







All suspects face multiple serious charges, including illegal possession of firearms, carrying weapons in public without reasonable cause, nighttime trespassing with weapons, assault causing physical and mental harm, and attempted murder. Investigators said the case stemmed from an earlier dispute inside the rental property, after which the opposing group allegedly vowed revenge before returning with a larger group to carry out the attack. CCTV footage captured parts of the violent incident and played a key role in identifying the suspects. Residents in the area have urged authorities to prosecute the case strictly, calling for an end to violent gang behavior and improved safety in the community.

















































