Armed gang storms Pattaya rental compound, elderly landlord and nephew left seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent late-night attack in Huay Yai left a 64-year-old landlord and his nephew seriously injured after a gang of more than 20 armed youths allegedly stormed a rental property and launched a brutal assault following an earlier dispute. Police from Huay Yai Station were called to the scene at a rental complex in east Pattaya, shortly before midnight on May 21.

Rescue workers found 34-year-old Somprasong Saesow suffering from two deep machete wounds to the head, with blood covering the ground nearby. Another victim, 64-year-old landlord Wirat Aree, suffered a stab wound to his left wrist along with severe bruising to his face after reportedly being punched and beaten while trying to stop the violence. Both victims were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, while the attackers fled before police arrived. According to Wirat, the incident began when tenants became involved in an argument. He and his nephew attempted to intervene and calm the situation, but tensions escalated into a physical confrontation.







A short time later, the rival group allegedly returned with reinforcements — more than 20 youths armed with guns, knives, wooden sticks, and slingshots — before storming into the rental property and attacking the nephew. Wirat said he tried to break up the assault but was also attacked, punched, kicked, and stabbed by members of the gang. Residents told police they feared the group could return again and claimed the same youths had allegedly been involved in repeated violent incidents in the area, acting like local gangsters and intimidating locals.

Security camera footage from the property reportedly captured parts of the attack and clearly showed several suspects carrying weapons during the raid. Police investigators are now using the footage to identify and track down those involved. Authorities said detectives from Huay Yai Police Station are urgently pursuing the suspects and preparing legal action. (TNA)

















































