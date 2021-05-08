Huay Yai father terrorized by knife-wielding biker

A Huay Yai man and his daughter narrowly escaped injury after a knife-wielding motorist tried to slash them for no apparent reason.

Adisak Preethong, 30, said he was driving with his 9-year-old daughter on a motorbike on Highway 331 May 6 when an unknown biker in his mid-20s pulled alongside and began haranguing him. The assailant demanded to know why Adisak had looked at him and tried to provoke him into a fight, Adisak told Huay Yai police.







Fearing for his daughter’s safety, Adisak said he pulled a U-turn, but the assailant followed. The would-be attacker then cut him off and pulled a knife. Adisak said he swerved and fled, but the goon followed him all the way home.

When Adisak reached his house, the assailant drove away.

Adisak reported the incident to Huay Yai police and gave them security camera footage from his house. Police are investigating.































