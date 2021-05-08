Thailand remains in US Watch List of intellectual property issues

The United States announced that Thailand remained in its Watch List of intellectual property issues while the Department of Intellectual Property is determined to remove the country from the list in the future.

Wuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said that the United States Trade Representative announced recently that Thailand remained in the Watch List (WL) this year.







Later the department and relevant organizations of the US would formulate the Intellectual Property Work Plan so that Thailand could be removed from all watch lists in the future, he said.

“This year there are 23 countries in the Watch List of the US, including Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Algeria, Romania, Turkey, Brazil, Canada and Peru. The Priority Watch List contains nine countries namely China, Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela,” Mr Wuttikrai said. (TNA)























