Thai Health Minister rushes Pfizer to deliver vaccine, says its price should be classified

Pfizer (Thailand) Co promised to deliver 10-20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

After meeting representatives of the company, Mr Anutin said it promised to reserve its vaccine for inoculation among children aged 12-18 years in Thailand and planned to deliver 10-20 million doses in the second half of this year.







Mr Anutin said he urged the company to quickly apply for the registration of its COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration. He declined to elaborate on the price, saying the information was classified and he wanted to prevent comparison with other vaccine suppliers.

Thailand reported 2,044 new coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total infections to 78,855 and the total death toll to 363. (TNA)























