Retired British sailor captivates expat meeting with his amazing naval career

PATTAYA, Thailand – Roy Wilson, secretary of the Royal British Legion in Thailand, gave a moving speech to the Pattaya City Expat Club in which he described a remarkable life at sea. Starting his naval training in 1971, Roy had a particular interest in airplanes and engines and soon learned a range of skills from missile guider and search and rescue to operating helicopters and anti-submarine warfare.









Prior to retiring in 1993, he had clocked up 6,500 flying hours and, in his later career, was responsible for “communications” which meant, in practice, flying dignitaries around the world. For the first time publicly, he described the many ordeals of his involvement in the Falklands war of 1982 including several air crashes, induced by the appalling weather conditions on South Georgia, and associated human tragedies.





The Royal British Legion is the UK’s leading armed forces charity and has a network all over Thailand which keeps remembrance alive and ensures that the sacrifices of service men and women are never forgotten. Founded in 1921, the Legion is not just about those who fought in the two world wars of the last century, but also about those involved in the many conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom enjoyed today. Membership is open to everyone.

