‘Weak Baht?’ Pattaya readers say the currency isn’t the real problem

PATTAYA, Thailand – When headlines claim a “weak baht could turn Pattaya into a bargain destination again,” many long-time foreign residents and visitors are reacting with disbelief.

For many readers, the problem isn’t the currency at all.

Across online discussions among foreign readers and long-term visitors in Pattaya, one point keeps coming up repeatedly: 32 baht to the U.S. dollar is not weak—and calling it that shows a misunderstanding of how exchange rates actually affect tourists.

“32 is not a weak baht against USD. 38 would be,” one reader commented bluntly.







Others compared the situation to the British pound, noting that while the rate currently sits around 42 baht to £1, that still doesn’t represent a dramatic bargain compared with historical levels.

“It would be weak if it was 70 baht to the pound,” another reader wrote. “No idea what they mean by a weak baht.”

But the criticism didn’t stop at exchange rates.

Many commenters argued that Pattaya’s challenges today go far beyond currency fluctuations.

Several long-term visitors said the real issue is what they describe as a shift in tourism trends—combined with rising costs and concerns about safety and cleanliness.

One comment summed up the frustration:

“The problem is not the baht. The problem is new tourism — increasingly dirty and unsafe.”

Others focused on the nightlife atmosphere, saying the welcome in some venues has changed compared with the city’s earlier reputation for hospitality.

“It feels like entering a hospital,” one commenter joked about certain bars, referring to what they see as a more clinical or transactional environment.

For years, Thailand’s currency has been a hot topic among foreign residents. Many long-term visitors have argued that the relatively strong baht has steadily reduced Thailand’s price advantage compared with destinations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

But critics say labeling the baht “weak” today is simply inaccurate.

“If 32 baht to the dollar is weak, then what was 36 or 38?” another reader asked. “Make your mind up.”

Economists generally note that the Thai baht has fluctuated within a relatively narrow range in recent months against the United States dollar, meaning the currency has neither dramatically collapsed nor surged.

Behind the sarcasm in many comments lies a deeper concern: whether Pattaya’s appeal is changing.





While the city continues to attract millions of tourists every year, some long-term visitors say the experience has become more expensive and less welcoming compared with the past.

“It’s not the women or their smiles anymore,” one long-time visitor said in a comment reflecting a sentiment increasingly heard among veteran Pattaya regulars.

“It’s the exchange rate—and everything else—that decides whether I stay or go.”



For many readers, the debate over a “weak baht” misses the bigger point entirely.

In their view, the future of Pattaya tourism will depend less on currency headlines and more on how the city addresses rising costs, safety concerns, and the overall visitor experience.



































