Hospital no safe haven as teen brawl spills into ER after Wet Day Songkran in Thailand

RATCHABURI, Thailand – A violent clash between rival youth groups spilled into the emergency department of Ratchaburi Hospital, raising serious concerns over safety in medical facilities following late Songkran celebrations locally known as “Wet Day.”

According to Dr. Ekachai Piansriwatchara, Deputy Permanent Secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, the incident occurred late on May 3, around 11:48 p.m., after festivities marking the final round of Songkran celebrations in the province.







Unlike most parts of Thailand where Songkran ends earlier, Ratchaburi was hosting its “Wet Day” event—a delayed celebration that often draws large crowds for one last round of water festivities. Authorities said the initial fight broke out at a public gathering near Kamnan Lak Market in Na Muang subdistrict before escalating further.

The altercation left three men injured, all of whom were transported by rescue teams to the hospital. A 24-year-old man suffered a laceration to the abdomen and was admitted for treatment. A 30-year-old sustained facial injuries but was later discharged, while a 32-year-old with rib and neck injuries was also treated and allowed to return home.

However, tensions did not end there.

Shortly after the injured were brought in, more than ten individuals believed to be part of the opposing group followed them to the hospital and reignited the fight outside the emergency unit. The confrontation caused alarm among patients and disrupted the sense of safety within the hospital grounds.

Health officials confirmed that no hospital staff were injured and no property damage has been reported, but the psychological impact on both personnel and patients was significant.

“This kind of violence in a healthcare facility is completely unacceptable and illegal under both criminal and civil law,” Dr. Ekachai said. “Hospitals must remain safe spaces for everyone.”







Authorities at Ratchaburi Hospital are now conducting a detailed investigation and consulting legal experts to determine further action. The Ministry of Public Health has reiterated its policy of pursuing legal action against anyone involved in violent incidents within medical facilities, without exception.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about public safety during extended festival periods, particularly in provinces that continue celebrations beyond the traditional Songkran dates—where festive atmospheres can sometimes spill over into violence, even in places meant to provide care and refuge.

















































