Faith and tourism collide on Pattaya hilltop as devotees flood the landmark

PATTAYA, Thailand –The viewpoint at Khao Phra Tamnak Viewpoint was packed with visitors over the Labor Day long weekend, as tourists gathered to pay respects to the revered naval figure known as “Sadet Tia.”

Crowds of Thai and international visitors made their way up to the monument of Prince of Chumphon throughout the day, seeking blessings for good fortune. Many were domestic travelers from Bangkok and surrounding areas, alongside Chinese tour groups and visitors from across Asia, contributing to a lively and festive atmosphere.







The area has recently undergone improvements, including the removal of an old café to create more open public space for visitors to relax and enjoy the panoramic views. Vendors selling flowers, incense, garlands, and offerings saw steady business as worshippers continued traditional practices.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the hilltop remains one of Pattaya’s most iconic viewpoints, offering sweeping views of the city’s coastline from North to South Pattaya, reinforcing its status as a must-visit destination during peak holiday periods.

















































