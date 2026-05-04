Drowsy driving suspected in multi-vehicle crash at Sri Racha red light, two seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two people were seriously injured in a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles at a red-light intersection in Sri Racha district, with authorities suspecting the driver of a box truck may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The accident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on May 3at the Nong Yai Bu traffic light intersection in Surasak subdistrict. Rescue teams from Pure Yiang Tai Rescue Foundation responded to reports of multiple vehicle collisions with injuries, coordinating with emergency units from Somdet Phra Borommaratchathewi Hospital Sri Racha and Phyathai Sriracha Hospital.







At the scene, a 24-wheel trailer truck was found stopped at a red light about 100 meters from the intersection. Behind it was a pickup truck belonging to the War Veterans Organization of Thailand, which had been rear-ended and pushed forward into the trailer.

A four-wheel enclosed box truck had slammed into the back of the pickup at high speed, causing severe damage. The driver and passenger inside the box truck were trapped in the wreckage.

Rescue workers used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the victims, identified as 21-year-old Anuwat Luekhamhan and 39-year-old Sasithorn Noongnon. Both sustained serious leg injuries after becoming pinned inside the vehicle. It took approximately 10 minutes to extract them before they were rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

The pickup driver, identified as Lance Corporal Patiwat Noppakhun, said he had been stopped at the red light for some time while heading toward Laem Chabang Port when the box truck suddenly crashed into his vehicle without warning, pushing it into the trailer ahead.

Authorities noted there were no visible skid marks at the scene, leading to initial suspicions that the box truck driver may have fallen asleep before impact.

Police are continuing their investigation and will question those involved as part of legal proceedings.

















































