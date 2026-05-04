Authorities on alert for aftershocks following 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Philippines

PATTAYA, Thailand – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the central Philippines on May 4, prompting warnings of possible aftershocks, according to Reuters.

The quake hit near Samar Island, with the epicenter located close to the town of San Julian in Eastern Samar province. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of around 56 kilometers underground and confirmed the likelihood of aftershocks in the affected area.







Local disaster official Thomas Campones said there were reports of minor surface cracks in some structures, but no significant damage, injuries, or fatalities have been recorded so far. He also noted that the shaking lasted for approximately 30 seconds.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as aftershock activity remains possible.

















































