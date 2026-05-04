Homeless man collapses on Pattaya street, officials rush to assist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A homeless man was found collapsed and unable to get up after reportedly hitting his head on the ground along Pattaya Second Road, Soi 14, on May 4. Officers from Pattaya’s municipal enforcement unit responded quickly, providing initial assistance before transporting him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further medical examination and treatment.

The incident drew attention from local residents and passersby, with some questioning the growing number of homeless individuals in Pattaya, particularly in beachside areas.























































