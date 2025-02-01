Horrific Crash in Chanthaburi – Car slams into guardrail, leaving one dead and one critically injured

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – A terrifying accident occurred on Sukhumvit Road in Chanthaburi early in the morning (January 31), when a sedan lost control and crashed into a roadside guardrail while heading toward Trat province. The impact caused the guardrail to pierce through the windshield, fatally injuring a passenger in the front seat and leaving another person critically injured. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

According to reports, the crash happened around 6:00 AM in front of a Toyota dealership in Khlong Narai Subdistrict, Mueang Chanthaburi District. A silver Nissan sedan veered off course and violently struck the guardrail, which then penetrated the windshield and lodged inside the vehicle. The car sustained severe damage.







Rescue teams from the Sawang Katanyu Dhammasathan Foundation arrived at the scene and found one seriously injured individual trapped inside. Emergency personnel used hydraulic rescue tools to extract the victim before rushing them to Phra Pokklao Hospital for urgent medical care.

Tragically, a 38-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Sirirat Khrongton from Khao Saming District, Trat Province, was found dead in the passenger seat. She had suffered fatal injuries as the metal guardrail pinned her upper body and face against the seat.

Rescue teams spent nearly 20 minutes using specialized equipment to cut through the wreckage and remove the victim’s body. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

































