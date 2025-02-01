Pattaya parents bring young children for free basic vaccinations to strengthen immunity against key diseases

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Nong Samor Sub-district Health Promoting Hospital, East Pattaya, parents brought their children, aged newborn to four years old, to receive free basic vaccinations provided by the government. Recognizing the importance of child health, the initiative aims to ensure that all Thai children receive essential immunizations against major diseases. The event also saw participation from community health leaders and village health volunteers.

Basic vaccinations are crucial for all Thai children, targeting preventable diseases that pose significant health risks. Currently, the national immunization program includes eight essential vaccines: tuberculosis (BCG), hepatitis B, the combined diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis-hepatitis B (DTP-HB) vaccine, polio, the combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, Japanese encephalitis, the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) booster, and the diphtheria-tetanus (DT) booster. These vaccines are vital in protecting children from severe illnesses that can lead to disabilities or even fatalities, such as polio, measles, diphtheria, and pertussis.







Many infectious diseases can be transmitted from adults who show no symptoms or are present in the surrounding environment. Young children, by nature, are curious and frequently explore their surroundings by touching and putting objects in their mouths, making them highly susceptible to infections.

The government strongly encourages parents to ensure their children receive vaccinations according to the recommended schedule. Immunization boosts the immune system before exposure to diseases, reducing the risk of severe illness, disabilities, and fatalities. Preventing disease through vaccination is far more effective than treating infections after they occur. Throughout the day, a steady stream of parents arrived with their children to receive vaccinations, demonstrating strong public support for this essential health initiative.













































