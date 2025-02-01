Swiss tourist retrieves his lost smartphone while traveling in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung police successfully returned a Samsung S24 smartphone to its rightful owner, a Swiss tourist, after a Good Samaritan found and turned it in, January 29. The phone was later identified as belonging to Mr. Max Bissig, 50, from Switzerland, who had forgotten it at the Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya during his visit.

A team of Banglamung police investigators, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Kornpong Sukhvisit and Pol. Maj. Col. Wutthiphong Kasa, coordinated efforts to locate the owner. However, they discovered that Mr. Bissig had already returned to Switzerland. Fortunately, the police were able to track down his Swiss friend, Mr. Hold Marc, 51, and handed over the device to him for safekeeping. A formal report was recorded as proof of the phone’s return.







The Good Samaritan, identified as Mr. Joe, a business owner visiting Pattaya with friends, shared his experience. He explained that his friend had found the phone, and upon realizing its high value, he felt it was only right to return it rather than keep it. He promptly handed it over to the police to ensure it made its way back to its rightful owner.

His honesty and kindness were widely appreciated, bringing relief and gratitude to those involved. (Photo – TMN Cable TV Pattaya)

































