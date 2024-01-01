Hong Kong tourist stabs own neck in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Hong Kong tourist, identified as 25-year-old Yat Chun Lo, created a disturbance in an exclusive neighbourhood in Khao Talo, east Pattaya on December 30, inflicting injuries on himself with a knife.

Lo refused medical treatment despite bleeding heavily from two deep cuts on his neck. Despite attempts by friends and officials to persuade him, he resisted, displaying signs of mental distress, possibly linked to depression. Authorities intervened, using over ten officers to forcibly transport him to the hospital.







The incident caused shock among locals, but authorities assured the public that the situation was under control. Yat Chun Lo is currently undergoing treatment, with police coordinating with his family and consulate for support.





























