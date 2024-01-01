Drunken tourist refuses to get off taxi in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos ensued in Pattaya on December 29 when a Bangkok taxi driver faced a challenging situation with a foreign passenger under the influence. The intoxicated individual, who had been drinking during the journey from Suvarnabhumi Airport, became uncooperative, creating a headache for both the driver and authorities.







Sayan Yodsanga, the 53-year-old taxi driver, had picked up the unidentified passenger and agreed to transport him to Pattaya. However, it became apparent that the passenger was intoxicated and unruly, consuming more alcohol during the trip.

Upon arriving in Pattaya, the passenger refused to disclose his hotel name and adamantly stayed in the taxi. Despite the driver’s attempts to persuade him to disembark and find accommodation, the passenger remained stubborn and incoherent.







Facing a dilemma, he drove his taxi to the Pattaya Police Station and asked for assistance. The police attempted to negotiate with the intoxicated passenger, encountering communication challenges. The suggestion to find a hotel for the passenger was made, hoping he would be more willing to exit the taxi if suitable lodging was presented. The driver was advised to return to the police station if the situation escalated.

Following the police’s advice, the taxi driver searched for a hotel in Pattaya. The current status of the situation remains unknown, with no return to the police station or contact with authorities reported.





























