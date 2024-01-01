Big Joke checks security at Pattaya Countdown 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya celebrated the New Year with a bang, as thousands of people flocked to the beach to enjoy the “Pattaya Countdown 2024” event. The three-day event, which ran from December 29 to 31, featured a lineup of top Thai artists, a spectacular fireworks display, and a festive atmosphere under the theme of “The Fantastic Beach.”

To ensure the safety and convenience of the public and tourists, the city deployed a comprehensive 2024 New Year plan, which involved strict security measures, traffic management, and emergency services. On December 30, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakpal, a.k.a. “Big Joke” conducted a security inspection at the event venue and the temporary control centre at Wat Yansangwararam in Bang Saray, Chonburi. He arrived by helicopter and greeted the law enforcement officers and the event staff.







Pol. Gen. Surachet praised the readiness and professionalism of the security personnel and expressed his confidence in the smooth operation of the event. He also wished the public and tourists a happy and prosperous New Year and encouraged them to have fun responsibly.

During his visit, Pol. Gen. Surachet interacted with some of the attendees and performers at the “Pattaya Countdown 2024” event. He emphasized the importance of Pattaya as a key economic hub in the eastern region and how events like this help stimulate the country’s economy through tourism and commerce.







The “Pattaya Countdown 2024” event was a resounding success, as it attracted a large number of visitors and generated positive feedback from both locals and foreigners. The event also showcased the beauty and diversity of Pattaya and its culture, as well as the hospitality and friendliness of its people.

The event concluded with a grand finale on December 31, featuring a stunning countdown party and a dazzling fireworks show over the Pattaya Bay. The event was a memorable way to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 with high hopes and high spirits.































