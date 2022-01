A homeless man who collapsed in South Pattaya has recovered and will be sent to a shelter in Chonburi.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and Teerapoen Srichan, director of Social Welfare, visited the unidentified patient at Pattaya Hospital Jan. 24.

He collapsed earlier outside Chaimongkol Temple on South Road. Doctors said the patient can now care for himself again and suggested he be relocated to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute to convalesce.