Covid-19 rules eased, Pattaya gets back to work

After a month-long pause, Pattaya got back to work with the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Restaurants, beach chair umbrella vendors and even bars – although legally still closed – began reopening Jan. 23 in anticipation of Monday’s extension of alcohol sales until 11 p.m.







The restrictions rollback, which takes Thailand back to where it was in early December, means more domestic and foreign tourists coming to the city.

Somya Boonphan, president of Thai-French Road Cup Petanque Club, said only about ten people were playing over the past few weeks. But after the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the rule changes, more than 50 showed up over the weekend.

Somya said he expects French tourists to arrive in Pattaya in the coming months.































