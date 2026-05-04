Pattaya builds better roads through patience and community support

PATTAYA, Thailand – Every step of development comes with temporary challenges—but also lasting improvements.

The ongoing upgrades to the railway parallel road may cause inconvenience in certain areas, including dust, traffic congestion, and occasional road diversions. However, these efforts are aimed at restoring long-used roads, making them smoother, safer, and more efficient for everyone.

City officials expressed appreciation to residents for their patience, understanding, and continued support throughout the process. A better road is not built by construction alone—it is made possible through the cooperation of the entire community, working together to get through this period of change.

Residents experiencing issues during construction are encouraged to report them via the city hotline at 1337, where concerns will be addressed continuously.

















































