Homeless man caught stealing electrical wires on Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A homeless Thai man was caught stealing electrical wires on Thepprasit Road. The incident was reported to authorities, prompting officers from Municipal Patrol Unit 301 to investigate the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect in the act of cutting electrical wires. He was immediately taken into custody by the police for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have reminded the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help prevent damage to public infrastructure.





































