Israeli fugitive with violent assault court warrant found hiding in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration Investigation Division 3 apprehended a 27-year-old Israeli fugitive, wanted in his home country for a violent assault case, in response to the national police chief’s crackdown on foreign criminals in Thailand.

According to officials, the suspect, identified as “T” (alias), was wanted in Israel for luring a victim to an apartment in Tel Aviv, where he and an accomplice allegedly beat the victim with a bottle and stabbed them multiple times in the neck, leaving them in critical condition. A Tel Aviv district court had already issued an arrest warrant for charges of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, carrying a sentence of up to 23 years in prison.







After his accomplice was arrested, T reportedly fled Israel using a fake passport before entering Thailand with his real passport in late 2024. He had been hiding in Central Pattaya until Immigration Police tracked him down and arrested him for overstaying his visa. Authorities have since revoked his permission to remain in Thailand and are coordinating his extradition with Israeli officials.

This arrest aligns with the Royal Thai Police’s new policy to tighten control over foreign nationals residing in Thailand, ensuring that those violating the law are swiftly dealt with.































