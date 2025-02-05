Pattaya Bolt driver picks up passed-out foreigner from Soi 6, drops off at police station for help

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station officials found a foreign man lying motionless in the parking lot in front of the station, obstructing individuals attempting to leave in their vehicles. A preliminary check confirmed no injuries or signs of assault, leading authorities to suspect severe intoxication.

The man’s partner, also heavily intoxicated, pleaded with officers to take him to a hospital, fearing he might be dead. However, police and rescue personnel reassured her that he was merely passed out from excessive drinking.







A Bolt driver, Siwapol, 45, reported that he had picked up the couple from Soi 6 on Beach Road after another woman dropped them off. Initially hesitant to accept the fare, he was pressured by honking from other vehicles behind him. Once inside, the male passenger passed out completely. Unsure of what to do, the driver decided to take them to the police station, where the foreign man immediately exited the vehicle and collapsed in the parking lot, prompting him to seek assistance from authorities.































