Homeless crisis in Pattaya demands urgent solutions

PATTAYA, Thailand – The escalating issue of homelessness in Pattaya has become an unavoidable reality for residents and tourists alike. Makeshift shelters, lining Jomtien Beach Road and Jomtien Second Road, serve as a stark reminder of the city’s urgent predicament.

Despite numerous appeals, city officials and administrators have yet to find an effective solution. The living conditions in these informal settlements remain unsanitary, with no access to water or electricity. While many passersby, including tourists, express sympathy and concern, their assistance is limited to small donations.







The situation underscores the pressing need for a comprehensive plan to address the root causes of homelessness and provide sustainable alternatives. As the city grapples with this complex issue, the plight of the homeless remains a stark reality.

This crisis has prompted calls for increased community involvement and coordinated efforts to find long-term solutions to housing and social welfare challenges. The city’s struggle with homelessness continues to be a pressing issue, highlighting the need for immediate action.































