Video captures ladyboy’s daring gold necklace heist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A viral video showing a young woman, suspected to be associated with the city’s nightlife, allegedly stealing a tourist’s gold necklace in Pattaya Soi 6 has sparked safety concerns in the popular entertainment district.

Our team visited Soi 6 on February 1, where they met a local resident Mr. Keng who said that he was unaware of the specific incident, but called for swift intervention by authorities to restore a positive image for tourists and ensure overall safety in the area.







Law enforcement has not confirmed any arrests related to the incident, prompting a plea for thorough investigation and enhanced security measures. City officials are yet to release an official statement on the matter. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.































