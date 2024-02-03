New workforce joins Pattaya City Hall amidst rapid growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed and provided guidance to 233 newly appointed employees at a ceremony held at the City Hall on February 1. The recruitment drive, part of the fiscal year 2024 budget, aimed to fill 307 positions, including 115 mission-specific and 192 general employee roles.

The selection process, which ran from November 13, 2023, to January 11, 2024, initially attracted 240 applicants. Of these, 233 reported for duty starting February 1, while seven individuals relinquished their positions.







The recruitment and appointment division organized an orientation session to familiarize the new employees with their roles, responsibilities, and work guidelines. The training covered adherence to government regulations, protocols, welfare benefits, and the operational policies set by the Pattaya City administration.

Mayor Ngampichet emphasized the importance of dedicated and disciplined service. He urged all employees to fulfil their duties with maximum effort, capability, and commitment to maintaining high standards of discipline and performance. He encouraged diligence, integrity, empathy towards colleagues, and fostering a positive work attitude for efficient and effective collaboration.































