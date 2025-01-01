Pattaya introduces air-conditioned mobile restrooms for New Year countdown amid mixed public reactions

PATTAYA, Thailand – This year’s countdown on Pattaya Beach December 29-31, the city has introduced air-conditioned mobile restrooms to enhance the comfort of locals and tourists attending the various festivals. These upgraded facilities are part of the city’s efforts to improve public services during major events.

However, some citizens have shared mixed opinions about the overall event experience. Comments included praise for the restrooms, with one stating, “It is very good.” Others raised concerns about issues such as long queues for attendees, with one remarking, “The water doesn’t go down,” while expressing frustration over the disparity between VIP and regular services.



Another comment expressed discontent over the behavior of some international tourists, saying, “Some tourists act as though they own the country,” and suggested more attention be paid to other issues, such as better management of crowds.

There were also positive notes, with one person praising the mayor for recognizing the importance of both the tourists and the city’s infrastructure, including designated parking, restrooms, and waste disposal areas. The individual concluded, “It’s clean and excellent. I thank everyone who provided these facilities.”

While the city’s efforts have been appreciated by many, it’s clear that the experience continues to spark discussion on how to improve services and ensure a smoother event experience for everyone.







































