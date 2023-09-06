High-speed motorcycle chase ends in injuries and drug seizure

Pattaya, Thailand – In a dramatic incident on the night of September 4th in Chonburi, a drug dealer, two police officers, and two innocent motorcyclists were injured during a high-speed chase through dimly lit streets. The chain of events began when police attempted to stop a young man at a checkpoint near a set of traffic lights. Instead of complying, the individual fled, initiating a dangerous pursuit. During this chase, the motorcyclist discarded a bag, which was later found to contain a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, including 100 ecstasy tablets and two bags of crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as “ice.”







The chase reached its dramatic conclusion when the fleeing motorcyclist, identified as Phakphum Pornsirirat, collided with a police motorcycle near Wat Chomphukaeo Temple. This collision resulted in injuries to Phakphum, the two police officers, and two riders on another motorcycle. Subsequently, Phakphum admitted to being in possession of the drugs and was promptly taken into custody. The confiscated substances, comprising ecstasy tablets and “ice,” will undergo thorough examination as part of the ongoing investigation after which legal proceedings will be pursued.















