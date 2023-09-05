Cabinet ministers sworn in before His Majesty the King at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet members have been sworn in before His Majesty the King at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace on Tuesday. After the swearing-in ceremony, cabinet ministers took a group photo at Government House.

The prime minister confirmed his government’s role as the people’s government. He pledged to work tirelessly, every day and every minute, putting the people’s problems at the forefront.







He will take field trips, starting this Friday to Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai to listen to the concerns of the people.

The government will deliver its policy statement to Parliament on Monday, emphasizing upholding the rule of law, promoting equal opportunities, and addressing economic challenges, he said.







Mr. Srettha stated that the special cabinet meeting, scheduled tomorrow will discuss the preparation for the declaration of the policy statement.

He believes that all ministers understand his policy of working tirelessly and is committed to pushing necessary policies to solve the people’s problems. He is confident that the coalition government will work together without division. (TNA)











