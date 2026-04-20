Pattaya joins Chonburi drive to turn province into MICE hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn joined a meeting of the tourism promotion and MICE development committee in Chonburi Province on April 20 as local authorities stepped up efforts to strengthen the province’s tourism industry and position it as a leading regional economic hub.

The meeting, chaired by Chaiporn Paepiromrat, Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province, brought together committee members, working groups and representatives from related agencies at Chonburi Hall inside the provincial government complex.







Officials discussed progress on tourism promotion and the development of the province’s MICE sector, which covers meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions. The province has established dedicated committees and working groups to ensure tourism and MICE policies are implemented more effectively and with stronger coordination between government agencies, the private sector and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, participants reviewed past performance and explored new ways to improve Chonburi’s tourism potential so it can host more national and international events. Authorities also discussed strategies to create unique attractions, strengthen the province’s competitiveness and generate greater long-term economic value from the MICE industry.

For the overall tourism picture in Chonburi, the province recorded 10,363,660 visitors between January 1 and April 12, 2026. The five largest international markets were visitors from China with 1,659,777 arrivals, followed by Malaysia with 1,093,636, Russia with 792,629, India with 712,913 and South Korea with 439,277 visitors.

Although visitor numbers remain above 10 million during the early part of the year, officials noted the total is slightly lower than the same period last year. Tourists from China continue to rank as the province’s largest overseas market.

Provincial leaders said closer cooperation between all sectors will be essential in helping Chonburi continue developing as one of Thailand’s major tourism and business destinations, while supporting long-term government goals for sustainable economic growth and tourism development.

















































